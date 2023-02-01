Andrew Tate Screams of Innocence, Loses Appeal

Andrew Tate's latest bid to get released from preventive custody has gone nowhere. The Guardian reports a Romanian appeals court on Wednesday upheld a January decision that saw the controversial influencer's detention extended until at least Feb. 27. The New York Post reports the 36-year-old yelled "you know I’m innocent!" to reporters as he was brought into the courthouse while handcuffed to brother Tristan. The two have been in custody since their December arrest on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and rape.

In extending their arrest for another 30 days in January, a judge flagged "the capacity … of the defendants to exercise permanent psychological control over their victims, including by resorting to constant acts of violence." The BBC reports the brothers were represented in their appeal by Tina Glandian, whose past clients include Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and Ke$ha. She argued their detention without charge or bail for more than 30 days is a violation of international human rights, reports the AP. (Read more Andrew Tate stories.)