As the search continues off the coast of Newfoundland for the Titanic-bound submersible that went missing over the weekend, more details have emerged about the five passengers on board. Action Aviation CEO Hamish Harding, a billionaire and British adventurer, is one of the five, as are French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owns the Titan submersible; and Shahzada Dawood, one of Pakistan's richest men, and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman, per WION. Shahzada Dawood, 48, the vice chairman of fertilizer firm Engro Corporation, lives with his wife in Surrey, England. In addition to Sulaiman, the couple also share a daughter, Alina. More on the missing sub:

Previous close call: CBS News reporter David Pogue was on an OceanGate submersible to the Titanic wreckage last summer, and he tweeted Monday about his own experience when the submersible "got lost for a few hours" during its journey, per the Washington Post.

CBS News reporter David Pogue was on an OceanGate submersible to the Titanic wreckage last summer, and he tweeted Monday about his own experience when the submersible "got lost for a few hours" during its journey, per the Washington Post. Predictions: Pogue, who's written about his trip, tells the BBC things don't look great at the moment. "Really concerning," he says of the fact that none of the seven backup functions that would allow the submersible to resurface have yet worked. He notes that the passengers are sealed into the vessel from the outside, and that a crew would have to remove the bolts to let them out. As for what happens if the sub springs a leak or otherwise becomes trapped: "There's no backup, there's no escape pod. It's get to the surface or die."