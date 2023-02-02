Gender reveal events have peeved environmentalists, led to a plane crash, and even turned deadly. Now, it looks like one out of New York City may be behind an incident that's enraging animal-rights advocates. On Monday, the Wild Bird Fund, a bird rehabilitation nonprofit, posted a photo of a pastel-pink king pigeon on Twitter, noting the fairly obvious: "Pigeons come in many different colors, but pink isn't one of them." The group reported that the bird, found in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, had been "deliberately dyed" and also appeared to be malnourished, per PIX11.

And while the WBF didn't initially remark on why it thought the bird had been dyed, a commenter's question of "Who does this?" prompted the group to speculate that the dyeing may have been part of a gender reveal. "Horrible," one outraged observer wrote in response. The group, which says it rehabilitates more than 7,500 sick, hurt, and orphaned animals annually, also noted that the pigeon appeared to be a domestic bird that someone had sent back out into the wild—another big no-no, per the BBC.

Birds in those situations will "die of starvation or predation," the group warns. In better news, this particular pigeon, which is usually white, is now said to be safe and in good care. The WBF says that after it's given a few baths, the bird may be able to shed its current set of feathers and regrow new ones in its natural color. (This gender reveal had people concerned for a hippo named Tank.)