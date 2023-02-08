As Quake Toll Surges, More Questions About 1999 Tax

Wednesday's revised death toll placed the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday as the deadliest of the last decade. The Guardian reports 8,754 people have been confirmed dead in in Turkey, with the current toll in Syria at 2,470. Those roughly 11,200 deaths outpace the 8,800 victims of the quake of the same magnitude that struck in Nepal in 2015, reports the AP. The latest:

Earthquake tax. One criticism emerging in Turkey concerns an "earthquake tax" the government imposed in 1999 in the wake of a quake that killed 17,000. The 88 billion lira (equivalent to about $4.6 billion in today's dollars) was earmarked for disaster prevention and upgrades to emergency services, but the BBC reports the government has never detailed how the money has been spent.