Hunter Biden's Legal Team Is Now Playing Hardball

House Republicans have started their long-sought investigation into Hunter Biden—but the legal team of the president's son has decided it's not going to settle for playing defense. CBS News reports that Biden's lawyers tag-teamed this week in an aggressive new strategy, going hard against longtime detractors with a "flurry of letters." Attorney Bryan Sullivan handled the Fox News end of things, sending a letter Wednesday to the outlet and pundit Tucker Carlson to warn that if they don't retract recent remarks made about Biden on Carlson's show, they're risking a defamation lawsuit. In the referenced segment, Carlson falsely claimed Biden had paid $50,000 per month in "rent" to his father, insinuating a money laundering scheme.

That claim has since been debunked, and other outlets have updated and/or retracted their own stories on it. Not Carlson and other Fox commentators, though, per Sullivan, who said in his letter to Fox that "a significant of amount of air-time" should be used on Fox to retract the story. Meanwhile, Abbe Lowell, who just joined Biden's legal team last month, fired off long missives to the Department of Justice and the attorney general of Delaware to demand probes of Biden critics who've helped spread data said to have been found on Biden's laptop after he allegedly dropped it off at a Delaware repair shop.

Among those cited in Lowell's letters: John Paul Mac Isaac, the former owner of the computer repair shop who claims Biden dropped off his laptop for fixes in April 2019, as well as former Trump advisers Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon. These latest moves by Biden's attorneys "represent the boldest and most aggressive moves to date" from the president's son, notes the Washington Post. "He is not going to sit quietly by as questionable characters continue to violate his rights and media organizations peddling in lies try to defame him," a person said to be familiar with Biden's strategy tells the paper.

Lowell also notes in a statement to CBS that his letters don't acknowledge the veracity of a "so-called laptop"—only that "they address [the Biden critics'] conduct of seeking, manipulating, and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden's personal data, wherever they claim to have gotten it." There's been no comment from the DOJ or Delaware AG. A Mac Isaac attorney tells the Post that Biden is a "privileged person" simply trying "to redirect attention away from his own unlawful actions." Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani and Bannon also targeted in the Biden legal team's letters, tells CBS "the letters reek of desperation because they realize that Judgment Day is coming for the Bidens." (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)