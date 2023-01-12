In October, federal agents announced they'd gathered enough evidence to justify charging Hunter Biden with crimes. Now, House Republicans have jump-started their long-desired investigation of the president's son, as well as the involvement of ex-Twitter employees in handling reporting on him. Per the Hill, a letter sent Wednesday by new House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also demands info on the finances of Biden family members and notes that the panel is "investigating President Biden's knowledge of and role in these schemes," as a matter of national security.

In the letter, Comer specifically inquires about receiving suspicious activity reports, or SARs, worked up by banks that would've flagged eyebrow-raising financial activities by Hunter Biden, other family members, or their companies. Comer, who notes his committee wants to know what President Biden's role was "in his family's foreign business practices and international influence peddling schemes," has asked for all the info requested to be delivered by Jan. 25. He adds that the committee will "examine drafting legislation to strengthen federal ethics laws regarding employees and their families," and that it will "also examine and make recommendations regarding federal laws and regulations to ensure that financial institutions have the proper internal controls and compliance programs to alert federal agencies of potential money laundering activity."

David C. Weiss, the US attorney for Delaware, is now mulling on whether to press charges against Hunter Biden, on what seems to be Biden's late tax filings for 2016 and 2017, as well as alleged false deductions and lying on a government form to purchase a handgun—not necessarily on his overseas business dealings, which is what Republicans have long been focused on, per the New York Times. The paper notes that the "real Hunter Biden story is complex and very different in important ways from the narrative promoted by Republicans—but troubling in its own way." Meanwhile, Axios reports that Comer is also seeking to have former Twitter staffers testify at a February hearing on how they handled reporting from the New York Post on leaked data supposedly from Hunter Biden's laptop. Twitter initially kept links for that story from being shared, citing its hacked materials policy, per the Hill. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)