The Rock Got the Call 'We Never Want to Get'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got the 3am phone call "we never want to get." It was the LAPD telling him his 74-year-old mother, Ata, had been in a car accident in Los Angeles late Wednesday, though "she's ok," Johnson wrote on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade with severe damage to the front passenger side. Parts of the interior were exposed, while the driver's side airbag appeared to have deployed, per the New York Post. Details of the crash are unclear, though the 50-year-old actor said "angels of mercy watched over my mom," who has already "survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide."

"She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real," he continued. In a post celebrating his mom's birthday in 2020, he noted life is unpredictable "so we do our best to treat every day for what it is—a true blessing. And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She's a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness," per People. Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, died earlier that year. "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard," he wrote Wednesday, receiving love in the comments from Terry Crews, Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn, Tyrese, and other celebs. (Read more Dwayne Johnson stories.)