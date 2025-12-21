World  | 
Most, Least Stressed Cities in the World

Eindhoven in the Netherlands fares the best
Posted Dec 21, 2025 6:32 AM CST
Eindhoven in the Netherlands appears to be a calm place to live.   (Getty/Rawf8)

New Yorkers and residents of Eindhoven in the Netherlands are at opposite ends of the stress spectrum in a new assessment of cities. The money-transfer site Remitly set about ranking the most and least stressed metros in the world, assigning a score based on five factors: average commute time, cost of living, ease of health care, crime, and pollution. As it turns out, the Netherlands had four of the least stressed cities in the top 10. The best and worst:

Most stressed

  1. New York City, 7.56 out of 10
  2. Dublin, Ireland, 7.55
  3. Mexico City, 7.38
  4. Manila, Philippines, 7.34
  5. (tie) London, 7.25
  6. (tie) Milan, Italy, 7.25
  7. Athens, Greece, 7.23
  8. Sao Paulo, Brazil, 7.14
  9. Turin, Italy, 6.90
  10. Kolkata, India, 6.89

Least stressed

  1. Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2.34
  2. Utrecht, Netherlands, 2.67
  3. Canberra, Australia, 2.80
  4. Tallinn, Estonia, 2.83
  5. (tie) Groningen, Netherlands, 2.84
  6. (tie) Trondheim, Norway, 2.84
  7. Bergen, Norway, 2.85
  8. Porto, Portugal, 2.97
  9. Brisbane, Australia, 2.98
  10. Rotterdam, Netherlands, 3.34

