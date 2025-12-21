Most, Least Stressed Cities in the World

New Yorkers and residents of Eindhoven in the Netherlands are at opposite ends of the stress spectrum in a new assessment of cities. The money-transfer site Remitly set about ranking the most and least stressed metros in the world, assigning a score based on five factors: average commute time, cost of living, ease of health care, crime, and pollution. As it turns out, the Netherlands had four of the least stressed cities in the top 10. The best and worst:



Most stressed

New York City, 7.56 out of 10 Dublin, Ireland, 7.55 Mexico City, 7.38 Manila, Philippines, 7.34 (tie) London, 7.25 (tie) Milan, Italy, 7.25 Athens, Greece, 7.23 Sao Paulo, Brazil, 7.14 Turin, Italy, 6.90 Kolkata, India, 6.89