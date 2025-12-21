Thousands at Stonehenge Welcome Winter Solstice

Sun rises on the shortest day of the year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 21, 2025 7:25 AM CST
Stonehenge Welcomes in the Winter Solstice
People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.   (Andrew Matthew/PA via AP)

Thousands of people cheered and danced around Stonehenge as the sun rose over the prehistoric stone circle on Sunday, the winter solstice, per the AP. The crowds, many in costume, had gathered before dawn, waiting patiently in the dark and cold field in southwest England. Some sang and beat drums, while others took time to reflect among the huge stone pillars. Many make the pilgrimage to the stone circle every summer and winter and consider it a spiritual experience. The ancient monument, erected between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago, was built to align with the movement of the sun on the solstices—key dates in the calendar for ancient farmers.

Sunday is the shortest day of the year north of the equator, where the solstice marks the start of astronomical winter. It's the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere, where it is the longest day of the year and summer will start. The winter solstice is when the sun makes its shortest, lowest arc, but many celebrate it as a time of renewal because after Sunday, the sun starts climbing again and days will get a little longer every day until late June. The BBC has a time-lapse video of the sunrise here.

