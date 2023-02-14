Dave Hollis, Once a Force at Disney, Is Dead at 47

Dave Hollis, a former Disney exec who left the company in 2018 to lead his then-wife's media empire, has died at age 47. The Los Angeles Times reports a cause of death hasn't been established, but a rep for the family says he died at his Austin, Texas-area home Saturday night following a hospitalization for "some heart issues." Hollis served as head of worldwide theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios for seven years before becoming CEO of Chic Media, which was founded by Girl, Wash Your Face author Rachel Hollis. The two announced they would divorce in June 2020.

The Daily Beast describes the impressive mark Hollis made during his time with Disney, "helping launch the modern Star Wars trilogy and Marvel’s blockbuster rise, alongside tentpole hit Frozen and the Cinderella live-action remake. Disney soared in box office growth during Hollis' tenure, leaving a legacy through the company’s unstoppable monopoly in the 2010s."

"We are devastated," wrote ex-wife Rachel, with whom he had four children, on Instagram. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids up in prayer as we try and navigate through the unthinkable." USA Today cites a 2018 interview he gave to the AP in which he discussed the decision to join Chic Media. "I finally one day said, 'Fine, I don’t trust it. I think that there’s some snake oil in this personal development space but it’s worked for you. I have to at least see what it’s about.'" He subsequently wrote two self-help books, Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment and Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For. (Read more obituary stories.)