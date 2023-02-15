Raquel Welch Dies at Age 82

The actress reportedly died following a brief illness
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2023 2:16 PM CST
Raquel Welch Is Dead at 82
James Stewart, left, meets Hollywood actress Raquel Welch, center at the world premiere of his film, "The Flight of the Phoenix," at the Carlton Theatre, Haymarket in London, Jan. 20, 1966.   (AP Photo/Laurence Harris, file)

Raquel Welch, the actress who became a bona fide international sex symbol after appearing in One Million Years BC in a deerskin bikini, has died. She was 82. TMZ reports relatives said she died Wednesday morning following a short illness. Welch found fame after appearing in both BC and Fantastic Voyage in 1966. The New York Post reports she went on to notch two Golden Globe nominations, winning Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in 1974's The Three Musketeers, which also starred Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston.

She wed her high school sweetheart, James Welch, in 1959 and had two children who survive her, Damon, 63, and Latanne "Tahnee," 61. She went on to marry three more times: Patrick Curtis (1967-1972), André Weinfeld (1980-1990), and Richard Palmer (1999-2004).

