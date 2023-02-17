Woman Fights Off Attacker in Gym

Dramatic surveillance video from a gym in Tampa shows how a woman fought off an attacker, and the would-be victim is speaking out. “I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up,” 24-year-old Nashali Alma says in a statement provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, per WFLA. Alma was exercising alone one night in her apartment complex's gym when she buzzed in a man at the door, per Fox 13. Police say he also lived in the apartment complex, and Alma had seen him there before. This time, however, the video shows him confronting her, chasing her, and eventually pinning her to the ground.

“When it was happening, I actually had no fear,” recalls Alma. “I am a body builder and I’m actually pretty strong, so in my mind, he was kind of equal to me.” She kept punching him and was eventually able to escape and exit the gym. “As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape." Police later arrested 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones, who faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, burglary, and kidnappings. Police say he entered another woman's apartment the day after the gym attack before the woman's partner chased him away, and he is charged in that incident, too. (Read more Florida stories.)