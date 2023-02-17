Biden Passes Physical Exam

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote Thursday after President Biden underwent his first physical exam in a year and a half. Aides said Biden had the physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, then went back to work at the White House, NPR reports. The oldest president in US history remains a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old," O'Connor said, per USA Today. Reported findings include:

COVID-19 : Biden contracted the coronavirus twice. The report says he has no residual effects of infection, and no signs of long COVID. It noted that symptoms were mild and that Biden was fully vaccinated and twice boosted when he tested positive.

: Biden contracted the coronavirus twice. The report says he has no residual effects of infection, and no signs of long COVID. It noted that symptoms were mild and that Biden was fully vaccinated and twice boosted when he tested positive. Biopsy pending : One small lesion was removed from Biden's chest Thursday and sent for a biopsy. "It is well-established that [Biden] did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth," O'Connor wrote.

: One small lesion was removed from Biden's chest Thursday and sent for a biopsy. "It is well-established that [Biden] did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth," O'Connor wrote. Neurological exam : His personal physician said there were no signs of a brain or central neurological disorder, such as a stroke, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson's disease. He reported "mild peripheral neuropathy" in Biden's feet. O'Connor found no motor weakness but detected a subtle difference in heat/cold sensation.

: His personal physician said there were no signs of a brain or central neurological disorder, such as a stroke, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson's disease. He reported "mild peripheral neuropathy" in Biden's feet. O'Connor found no motor weakness but detected a subtle difference in heat/cold sensation. Heart : Biden is being treated for a non-valvular atrial fibrillation, known as a-fib. His heart is working normally with no signs of failure, an echocardiogram showed.

: Biden is being treated for a non-valvular atrial fibrillation, known as a-fib. His heart is working normally with no signs of failure, an echocardiogram showed. Vital stats : The president weighed in at 178 pounds. His blood pressure was 128/76 and his pulse 69, the report said. That's 6 pounds less than Biden weighed in 2021.

: The president weighed in at 178 pounds. His blood pressure was 128/76 and his pulse 69, the report said. That's 6 pounds less than Biden weighed in 2021. Continuing annoyances: Acid reflux causes Biden's lingering cough, the report said; the president will keep taking the acid blocker Pepcid. His stiff gait was attributed to spinal arthritis, a foot fracture suffered while playing with his dog, and the mild neuropathy in Biden's feet. The report said the president's walk has not deteriorated since his physical in November 2021.