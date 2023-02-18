It's been more than two weeks since a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and information continues to trickle out on the incident—as well as misinformation, which the head of the National Transportation Safety Board is now trying to stop. In what ABC News calls a "rare series of posts on Twitter" on Thursday night, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy offered a "message to the community ... then a plea to those spreading misinformation."

In her tweets, Homendy noted that her agency is "working vigorously" to get to the bottom of what happened on Feb. 3, and that it will keep sharing details as it learns them. But, she wrote, "anyone speculating about what happened, didn't happen, or should've happened is misleading a suffering community—PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION." She offered as an example the fact that some people were saying if a certain brake rule had been applied, the derailment could've been averted.

Homendy called that assertion "false," noting that that particular rule applies "only to high hazard flammable trains," which she said the East Palestine train wasn't. "Nothing ... nothing is more important than accuracy at a moment like this, which is why the NTSB is deliberate in our approach to investigations," Homendy wrote. "Credibility is ESSENTIAL to our lifesaving mission." She added: "If this derailment has moved you to want to become a safety investigator, we'd love to have you at the NTSB," posting a link to jobs with the agency. (Norfolk Southern was a no-show at a town hall in East Palestine earlier this week.)