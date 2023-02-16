At Ohio Town Hall for Residents, Train Company Is a No-Show

There were shouts and boos in the packed gym of East Palestine High School on Wednesday night after the mayor told residents of the Ohio town that representatives from the company involved in the train derailment earlier this month would not be showing up. Hundreds of people came to the meeting after hearing that they would be able to voice their concerns about contamination and other issues directly to Norfolk Southern, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Mayor Trent Conaway told residents he was just as frustrated as they were. "I want answers," Conaway said. "Norfolk Southern didn't show up. They didn't feel it was safe." More:

Company cites "outside parties." In a statement before the town hall meeting, Norfolk Southern said it was "increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties," CBS News reports. On Tuesday, the rail company said it was creating a $1 million charitable fund to help the community of around 4,700 people.