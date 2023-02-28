DeSantis Begins 'de Facto' 2024 Run

It's a big week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and not only because of his power move against Disney. No, the presumed 2024 candidate isn't officially launching a campaign for president, but he is embarking on a national book tour, part of what Axios sees as a "de facto" campaign launch.

No. 1: The Wall Street Journal reports that DeSantis' book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, is already No. 1 on the Top 100 list at Amazon. It went on sale Tuesday. The governor writes that under his watch, "Florida has stood as an antidote to America's failed ruling class." Among other things, he boasts of his fights against COVID restrictions and within the education system.

No. 2: A new national survey by Fox News has DeSantis with 28% support among Republican primary voters. The figure is solid but well behind the 43% of former President Trump. Following are Mike Pence and Nikki Haley at 7% each, and Gregg Abbott and Liz Cheney at 2% each.