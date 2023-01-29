Trump Starts Campaigning, Swings at DeSantis

Donald Trump kicked off his third presidential campaign on Saturday with events in New Hampshire and South Carolina, and a host of familiar themes. "Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III," Trump said, per NBC News. "We’re at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn’t know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength."

Big themes: Trumped pushed immigration and crime, notes the AP, which sums up: He "hurtled from criticism of Biden and Democrats to disparaging comments about transgender people, mockery of people promoting the use of electric stoves and electric cars, and reminiscing about efforts while serving as president to increase oil production, strike trade deals, and crack down on migration at the US-Mexico border."