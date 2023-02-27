DeSantis Takes Control Over Disney District

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday savored his victory over the Walt Disney Co., selecting new members of a governing board under legislation he sought after the company objected to a parental rights bill he favored last year. "Today, the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," the Republican said at a Reedy Creek fire station in Lake Buena Vista, CNN reports. "There's a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day." The governor announced his replacements for the board, who require state Senate approval. They include DeSantis supporters such as conservative activists, a major Republican donor, and the spouse of the new chairman of the state GOP. DeSantis said the board is scheduled to meet next week, "so buckle up."

Under the bill DeSantis signed on Monday, the board members will oversee infrastructure, services, and taxing authority for the special district that reigns over Disney's theme parks in central Florida—clout that had belonged to the company. DeSantis hinted at exerting control over Disney's content as well, per Deadline. "I think that all of these board members very much would like to see the type of entertainment that all families can appreciate," he said. Members of both parties have been critical of DeSantis' move. "Disney stepped into the fray. They lost," former Vice President Mike Pence said last week. "But the idea of going after their taxing authority, that was beyond the scope of what I as a conservative limited government Republican would be prepared to do." (Read more Ron DeSantis stories.)