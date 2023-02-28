Welcome to Hope Mission, Your Chef Will Be Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl likes to show up every once in a while with an antic to remind you that a rock star is more than just a guy with a mic onstage, and TMZ is pretty impressed with his latest effort. The Foo Fighters frontman traded in that aforementioned mic for prep gloves, a giant smoker, and enough food to feed, if not an army, at least 500 souls. The mission was a noble one: As TMZ reports, Grohl showed up around midnight on Wednesday at Los Angeles' Hope Mission homeless shelter with his smoker and proceeded to barbecue and prep for 16 hours, with only catnaps caught in the parking lot while the smoker did its thing.

After all the work, Grohl and Co. served up ribs, pork butt, brisket, coleslaw, and beans for 450 guests and 50 staffers. The organization's CEO also was impressed, notes Billboard. Grohl "cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms,” wrote Rowan Vansleve alongside a video of Grohl in action. "Nothing but love and respect for Dave." TMZ has a photo gallery. (Read more Dave Grohl stories.)