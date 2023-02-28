It's Another Brexit Story. This One's a Big Deal

Yes, it is in one sense a not-so-sexy trade deal. And yes, it involves Brexit and "the numbingly dense language of trade rules," per the New York Times. But a breakthrough on Monday engineered by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is nonetheless being hailed as a major accomplishment. And if nothing else—because it could put to rest the last major snag related to Brexit—it might mean that everyone will have to read fewer stories involving that phrase.

The deal: Three years after the UK left the European Union, the two sides have finally struck a deal on how to handle Northern Ireland. The north is legally part of the UK but geographically adjoined to the Republic of Ireland, which belongs to the EU. As a result, handling the flow of trade over the "soft" border led to huge complications. All in all, the issue has rattled UK-EU relations, "sparked the collapse of the Belfast-based regional government, and shaken Northern Ireland's decades-old peace process," per the AP.