Prosecution Gives Closing Arguments in Alex Murdaugh Trial

The prosecution gave its closing arguments Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, and prosecutors argued that he was the only one with the means, motive, and opportunity to kill his wife Maggie and son Paul. Video presented at the trial pushed Murdaugh to admit he had lied to investigators and was, in fact, present at the dog kennels where his wife and son were killed before the fatal shots were fired. "That changed everything. Why did it change everything? Opportunity. Being at the scene of the crime when the murders occurred,” prosecutor Creighton Waters said.

Waters went on to describe the lie as being "about the most important thing he could have told law enforcement. ‘When was the last time I saw my wife and child alive?’ Why in the world would an innocent, reasonable father and husband lie about that, and lie about it so early?" The answer, according to Waters, is that Murdaugh didn't realize the video existed until it was used as evidence in his trial. Also Wednesday, jurors visited the family hunting lodge where the murders took place, reports BuzzFeed, which has photos. The defense will present its closing arguments Thursday. Separately, Murdaugh also faces 99 charges related to the alleged financial crimes that prosecutors say led him to kill his wife and son—"The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him," Waters said. (Read more Alex Murdaugh stories.)