Chris Rock Brings Jada Back Into the Conversation

Chris Rock didn't devote his whole live-streamed show Saturday night to the infamous Oscars slap, but he spoke about the incident more than he has previously. Both Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith ended up as targets in the Netflix show. Some of the lines, via the AP, CNN, People, and the Washington Post:

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows," said Rock. "It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears." (That's an old rap hit by Smith.)

“We are not the same size. This guy does movies with his shirt off,” said Rock. “You will never see me do a movie with my shirt off. If I'm in a movie getting open-heart surgery, I got on a sweater.”

“I love Will Smith. Now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped." (Smith plays a slave in the film.)