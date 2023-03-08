Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Harsh Warning for Antisemites

Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest no-holds-barred YouTube video tackles the subject of antisemitism, which Schwarzenegger warns is on the rise. But, the Austrian-born bodybuilder, actor, and former governor said, "Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of the road and said, ‘What a life.’ No. They die as miserably as they lived." He encouraged his followers not to go down that path, the Guardian reports. "The [hate] path is easier—you don’t have to change anything, everything in your life that you aren’t happy about can be somebody else’s fault … [But] you will end up broken. I don’t want you to go through all that.”

Along those lines, he offered this theory: "It’s easier to make excuses that the Jewish people conspired to hold you back than it is to admit that you just needed to work harder." But, he said, in what the Guardian refers to a "motivational pep-talk" style of delivery, there's no way a movement based on hate will ever win. "Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The apartheid movement? Losers. I don’t want you to be a loser. I don’t want you to be weak … despite all my friends who might say, ‘Arnold, don’t talk to those people. It’s not worth it.’ I don’t care what they say. I care about you. I think you’re worth it. I know nobody is perfect … I can understand how people can fall into a trap of prejudice and hate.” He noted that his father, a Nazi soldier, ended up "broken" after World War II, CBS News reports. (Read more antisemitism stories.)