California Braces for Atmospheric River

Storm-weary Californians have been told to brace for the arrival of an atmospheric river that could cause flooding when it merges with a storm system, drenching much of the state with rain and melting snow deposited by previous storms. In a tweet, the National Weather Service Prediction Center warned that "a burst of heavy precipitation" will arrive Thursday and Friday and "numerous flash floods will be possible" at areas below 5,000 feet, especially in central and northern California. Officials in Monterey County have distributed sandbags and urged people in the Big Sur area to ensure they have enough "essential supplies" to last at least two weeks, CBS reports.

Forecasters say the storm system will draw moisture from the atmospheric river known as the "Pineapple Express," which stretches all the way to Hawaii. "This will be a warm storm system with rain falling on existing snowpack up to 8,500 feet, with the highest snow levels expected in central California," the NWS said. Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber tells CNN that the fire department will have people ready to perform rescues in case flooding hits the county or neighboring areas. Around 16 million people in California, including those in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas, were under flood watches Wednesday.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain says the areas most likely to see flooding are lower-elevation areas with unusually deep snowpack, including urban areas where storm drains are clogged by snow, the Los Angeles Times reports. Swain says that above 5,000 or 6,000 feet, the rain might not melt the snow, but it could make it heavier, raising the risk of roof collapses. "If you can go out and try and remove some snow from structures that might be vulnerable, do it," he says. (Read more California stories.)