Prosecutors: He Kept Her Where She Was 'Not Likely to Be Found'

Deputies arrested a Houston man this week, and court records say he's being charged with kidnapping for holding a woman captive in his trailer for about four years. Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was hit with the felony charge after his Wednesday arrest, for allegedly "secreting and holding" the 32-year-old victim in a location where she was "not likely to be found," per a complaint cited by ABC News. According to court records, the woman was finally able to escape her situation when Segura went to work and she called for help from a phone inside the trailer, per KTRK.

Officers who arrived on the scene Wednesday found all of the trailer's exits locked, as well as bars on all the trailer's windows, which firefighters had to bust through with power tools to get to the victim, according to records. Three handguns were also reportedly found inside the trailer. The victim told Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies that Segura had frightened her into staying put for so long by holding her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her. A longtime friend of Segura, meanwhile, insists to KTRK that Segura is "innocent," that Segura and the woman had dated for years, and that he'd see them together on occasion, including as recently as a month or two ago.

"They came to our house sometime when we had parties," says Auseilsaul Contreras. "They were good." Neighbors, however, say that while they'd see a man leaving the trailer to go to work, they wouldn't see the woman often. Segura, said by his public defender to be a tattoo artist and barber, will have his arraignment hearing on Monday. He's being held on $150,000 bond. If he manages to post it, he's not permitted to have contact with the woman or her family, and he'll be on house arrest with a GPS monitor. KTRK notes he has at least one prior misdemeanor conviction, for marijuana possession, which took place in 2006. (Read more kidnapping stories.)