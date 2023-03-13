Well, Here's an Unusual Rescue

If you are a tiny white dog all on your own, chances are you can find safer things to get up to than swimming out in the ocean. But as KTLA reports, if you do, it's good to have a sympathetic lifeguard around. Lifeguards in Long Beach, California, got a call about aforementioned little white dog running around in a beach parking lot around 6pm Sunday; by the time they responded, the critter had scampered into the surf and was making a doggie paddle for it.

Per the Long Beach Fire Department, "LifeGuard 7 put on his Wetsuit, grabbed his rescue board and bouy, and headed out to rescue the small white lap dog. The little dog made it out to the swim line, and with Rescue Boat 2’s help, LG7 could get the dog on the rescue board and bring it safely to shore." The pup is back on dry land, but the FD is at a loss as to the owner's identity. (Read more animal rescue stories.)