Shooting Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Injured

Police are in a standoff with alleged suspect at a home near Hermann, Missouri
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 13, 2023 12:25 PM CDT
Missouri Officer Killed, Another Wounded in Shooting
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/ANGHI)

A Missouri police officer has been killed and a second officer is badly wounded after a shooting at a small-town convenience store. The shooting about 9:30pm Sunday killed Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department, per the AP. The second officer, 31-year-old Adam Sullentrup, was in serious condition after surgery. The Missouri State Highway Patrol hasn't released information about what led to the shooting; it wasn't clear if the officers returned fire. The patrol identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County, who got away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that a standoff is underway at a home along Highway 19 near Hermann, not far from where the shooting happened. Officers earlier searched near a motel in Hermann, where Simpson and his girlfriend may have rented a room Sunday. Online Missouri court records show Simpson has a long history of criminal charges involving drugs, weapons offenses, assault, and property damage. A St. Louis County judge issued a warrant for Simpson's arrest in August when he failed to show up in court in a drug possession case. Hermann is a town of about 2,100 residents, about 80 miles west of St. Louis. This is a developing story; check back for updates.

(Read more Missouri stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X