A Missouri police officer has been killed and a second officer is badly wounded after a shooting at a small-town convenience store. The shooting about 9:30pm Sunday killed Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department, per the AP. The second officer, 31-year-old Adam Sullentrup, was in serious condition after surgery. The Missouri State Highway Patrol hasn't released information about what led to the shooting; it wasn't clear if the officers returned fire. The patrol identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County, who got away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that a standoff is underway at a home along Highway 19 near Hermann, not far from where the shooting happened. Officers earlier searched near a motel in Hermann, where Simpson and his girlfriend may have rented a room Sunday. Online Missouri court records show Simpson has a long history of criminal charges involving drugs, weapons offenses, assault, and property damage. A St. Louis County judge issued a warrant for Simpson's arrest in August when he failed to show up in court in a drug possession case. Hermann is a town of about 2,100 residents, about 80 miles west of St. Louis. This is a developing story; check back for updates.