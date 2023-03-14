It's still early, but Soaps.com is already calling this "the most bizarre crime you're likely to read about this week." It involves Forbes March, a 49-year-old former soap opera veteran who's starred in such programs as All My Children, As the World Turns, and One Life to Live, and who's now being accused of stealing used cooking oil from a restaurant. Deadline reports that March and a second man, Oscar Guardado, 30, were arrested earlier this month in the upstate New York town of Ulster, after being busted outside of an eatery called Michael's Diner.

Per the Ulster Police Department, cops responded to a call on the night of March 2 about "two subjects siphoning used cooking oil from the storage container" in back of the restaurant. The container was said to belong to a company called Buffalo Biodiesel, which collects cooking grease from eateries in a dozen states, then converts it into biofuels. Sumit Majumdar, Buffalo Biodiesel's president, noted in an interview late last year that thefts of cooking oil have been "ballooning" over the past few years as fuel prices have gone up.

So why would an ex-soap opera actor need this commodity? It's not entirely clear, but Deadline notes that March owns and runs a firewood delivery company from his farm in the Catskills. The cooking oil that March and Guardado allegedly tried to steal was worth around $1,000. The men were both hit with felony grand larceny charges and released. They're set to appear in court at a later date. (Read more weird crimes stories.)