We're beginning to think that maybe the Chrisleys don't know best. Not even four months after reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to time behind bars for fraud and tax evasion, Todd's once-estranged son Kyle, 32, has been arrested in Tennessee. A spokesperson for the Rutherford County Jail tells TMZ that the younger Chrisley was booked for aggravated assault on Tuesday, though he was released shortly after posting a $3,000 bond.

Citing a police press release, People reports that Chrisley's arrest came after he allegedly got into a physical tussle Monday with his supervisor at Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna and pulled out a "fixed blade." Per USA Today, an arrest warrant was issued that same day, and Chrisley came in voluntarily to be booked on Tuesday. According to a public citation, he's set to head back to court on Monday.

Chrisley has had a roller coaster relationship with his father, who is currently serving 12 years in prison, and stepmother, serving seven. That's partly because of the couple's custody of Kyle Chrisley's 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, whom they adopted in 2016 as Kyle Chrisley struggled with addiction. Page Six has reported that the Chrisleys' daughter, 25-year-old Savannah Chrisley, currently has custody of Chloe. Kyle Chrisley has also said he's since made up with his dad, per TMZ. (Read more reality TV stories.)