DA Handling Trump Case: We Won't Be Intimidated

After former President Donald Trump, in predicting his arrest, urged his supporters to protest and "take our nation back," the Manhattan prosecutor handling the case assured his staff that the office will not tolerate intimidation. District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent the memo to his staff on Saturday, reports NBC News, which has read it. "We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg wrote. Trump, whose name did not appear in the memo, had tried to rally his backers early in the day in a post on Truth Social.

Law enforcement agencies have reported discussing steps to enhance security around the Manhattan Criminal Court, in case Trump is charged and travels to New York, per NBC. Should Trump be charged, his attorney said he'd follow the usual process, including surrendering to authorities. The Secret Service is included in the planning. Bragg's staff is investigating Trump's possible involvement in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The DA also told his staff that safeguards will be in place and that "as with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate," per Politico. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)