Whether an indictment is soon to be handed down by the Manhattan district attorney against former President Donald Trump regarding alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels has been the big question swirling in recent days, and Trump himself appears to have answered it in social media remarks on Saturday morning, reports CNN. Referring to himself in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that "the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week." Trump then added: "Protest, take our nation back!"

Trump's claim comes amid reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has requested a meeting with law enforcement officials in New York to make preparations ahead of an indictment. A court source tells Fox News that the meeting request, sent Thursday, was to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week." Law enforcement officials who spoke with the AP say those logistics involve "security, planning, and the practicalities of a potential court appearance" by Trump, who would be the first former US president to be indicted.

Witnesses, including Daniels herself (real name: Stephanie Clifford) and former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, have been testifying in recent days before the grand jury in the criminal probe, although Trump himself declined to testify. Trump's current attorney, Joseph Tacopina, told CNBC on Friday evening that his client would surrender himself if an indictment comes to pass and "will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point." Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and called Bragg's investigation a "witch hunt." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)