Amanda Bynes Hospitalized, on Psychiatric Hold: Sources

Actress reportedly found wandering LA naked
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2023 2:31 AM CDT
Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold: Sources
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 9, 2013 file photo, Amanda Bynes, accompanied by attorney Gerald Shargel, arrives for a court appearance in New York on allegations that she chucked a marijuana bong out the window of her 36th-floor Manhattan apartment.   (AP Photo/Bethan McKernan, File)

Almost exactly a year after her 9-year conservatorship was ended by a judge, Amanda Bynes was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold early Sunday. A source tells TMZ the actress was walking naked near downtown Los Angeles when she flagged down a car and told the driver she'd just had a psychotic episode, then called 911 herself. Law enforcement sources say she was taken to a police station and a mental health team decided to place her on a 5150 hold, which typically lasts 72 hours, but can be extended. A source close to Bynes says she's expected to be hospitalized for at least a few days. Bynes, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, "seemed to be doing well" until this incident, as the gossip site puts it. She had, however, just canceled an appearance at the nostalgic '90s Con in Connecticut, the New York Post reports. (Read more Amanda Bynes stories.)

