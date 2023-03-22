Rapper Who Ratted Out Gang Members Is Attacked

The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he was beaten by a group of men inside a South Florida gym. The 26-year-old was inside a sauna at an LA Fitness when several men attacked him without warning, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro tells TMZ, which has footage of the assault. "Take a picture, I want to be famous now," one of the attackers says in the clip, as he stands over the cowering rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. He then grabs a fistful of 6ix9ine's hair as another man appears to kick the rapper in the face. Hernandez is next seen exiting the gym with a bloodied face.

Gym staff alerted police and emergency services before 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He reportedly suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, in addition to his face. "He had cuts to his face and bruises," Lazzaro said, per NME. He added he would push for protection for the rapper, who cooperated with authorities against fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison for racketeering and other charges in December 2019 but was granted early release in April 2020. "It's currently unclear if the gym attack had anything to do with Tekashi's cooperation," per TMZ. The perpetrators fled the scene, per Variety. (Read more Tekashi 6ix9ine stories.)