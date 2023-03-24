When wunderkind Cameron Crowe first interviewed folk singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell in 1979 for Rolling Stone, he was barely out of his teens. In a 2000 reprint of that article, Crowe mentioned how it remained his favorite cover story for the magazine. Now, nearly 45 years later, the 65-year-old Almost Famous writer and director is apparently getting to cover his "dream" subject once more: Above the Line reports he's been working with Mitchell, 79, for the past two years on a movie about her. According to its sources, the film "isn't a traditional biopic in the conventional sense of the word, nor is it a documentary," the outlet notes. "Instead, it's akin to an autobiography," with Mitchell said to be offering input on the script written by her longtime friend.

Crowe, who the Guardian notes is a "music fanatic," has interviewed Mitchell multiple times, and in 2017, he was her escort to a Grammy gala, her first public appearance after suffering a brain aneurysm a couple of years earlier. Crowe, who won an Oscar for his Almost Famous screenplay and is behind such other hits as Jerry Maguire, Say Anything, and Singles, hasn't directed a feature film since 2015's Aloha. He did serve as producer for the 2019 documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name. The Grammy Award-winning Mitchell's last studio album was Shine, released in 2007. A live album of her surprise performance last summer at the Newport Folk Festival is also reportedly in the works. Sharing producing duties with Crowe on the Mitchell film is Greg Mariotti, his partner in Vinyl Films, reports Above the Line. (Read more Cameron Crowe stories.)