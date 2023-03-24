Trump and DeSantis as Running Mates Gets a Laugh

The way Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been sniping at each other, it's no wonder that the Florida governor laughed when asked about the two being on the Republican ticket in 2024—at the same time. Asked in a Newsmax interview if he'd consider a hypothetical offer by Trump to be his running mate, DeSantis laughed before saying, "I think I'm probably more of an executive guy," the Guardian reports. "I think that's probably what I'm best suited for," he added. Asked about the possibility of a DeSantis-Trump ticket, the governor laughed again, per Axios. He called the notion "an interesting speculation."

Unlike the former president, DeSantis hasn't declared his candidacy yet. Some Republicans say he hasn't helped himself this week, per Politico. The governor backtracked after his criticism of US support of Ukraine in its fight against Russia upset Republicans. Polls have found his support slipping as he and Trump taunt each other. "You're not going to win in an insult slugfest with Donald Trump," said Jason Roe, an adviser to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in his 2016 presidential campaign. "That's his strength." When Rubio responded to Trump's "Little Mario" mockery with a comment about Trump having "small hands," for example, "it didn’t wear well," Roe said. (Read more Ron DeSantis stories.)