White House: 'Enough Is Enough'

"Enough is enough," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's briefing, hours after three children and three staff members were killed in a mass shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. "How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system, or to require the safe storage of guns?" she said, per the Washington Post. "We need to do something." Police said the shooter, a 28-year-old woman armed with two assault rifles and a handgun, was shot dead by officers at the scene.

President Biden addressed the shooting during a small-business event at the White House, the New York Times reports. He called the shooting a "family's worst nightmare" and urged Congress to pass gun control measures. "The shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol," the president said. “So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some progress." "It’s ripping at the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of this nation," Biden said of gun violence.

Jill Biden, speaking at a National League of Cities event in Washington, also condemned the Covenant School shooting, USA Today reports. "I am truly without words and our children deserve better," the first lady said. "We stand, all of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer." (Read more mass shootings stories.)