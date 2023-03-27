3 Children Fatally Shot at Nashville School

At least three elementary school students were fatally shot Monday morning at a school in Nashville, reports the Tennessean. A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed the fatalities after the shooting at the Covenant School about 10:30am. The school is described by the AP as a private Christian school for students from preschool to sixth grade. Police say the gunman is dead after being "engaged by" officers at the scene. Few other details were immediately available. (Read more school shooting stories.)