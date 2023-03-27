Crime / school shooting 3 Children Fatally Shot at Nashville School Gunman is dead at the Covenant School By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 27, 2023 11:54 AM CDT Copied This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) View 1 more image At least three elementary school students were fatally shot Monday morning at a school in Nashville, reports the Tennessean. A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed the fatalities after the shooting at the Covenant School about 10:30am. The school is described by the AP as a private Christian school for students from preschool to sixth grade. Police say the gunman is dead after being "engaged by" officers at the scene. Few other details were immediately available. (Read more school shooting stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up View 1 more image