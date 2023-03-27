3 Children Fatally Shot at Nashville School

Gunman is dead at the Covenant School
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 27, 2023 11:54 AM CDT
3 Children Fatally Shot at Nashville School
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, March 27, 2023.   (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

At least three elementary school students were fatally shot Monday morning at a school in Nashville, reports the Tennessean. A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed the fatalities after the shooting at the Covenant School about 10:30am. The school is described by the AP as a private Christian school for students from preschool to sixth grade. Police say the gunman is dead after being "engaged by" officers at the scene. Few other details were immediately available. (Read more school shooting stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X