What Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Said in Ski Crash Depositions

Gwyneth Paltrow's kids didn't end up testifying during her ski crash trial, but their depositions were read in court Tuesday. Apple and Moses Martin, Paltrow's kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, were 11 and 9 when the 2016 collision took place in Utah during a family trip that Paltrow testified was the first time she and now-husband Brad Falchuk introduced their children to each other. Apple, now 18, said in her deposition that she was further downhill and didn't see the crash, but did hear the ensuing commotion, E! reports. Later, talking to her mother about it, Apple recalled that Paltrow told her, "This a-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back." She said her mother was "in a state of shock" and in pain and decided to stop skiing for the day, which was unusual for her.

Apple was worried, she said, because "I never see her really like shaken up like that. And she was very clearly visibly upset." Moses, now 16, said he was with his ski instructor at the time and was near the crash but didn't see it, People reports. He said he then skied over with his instructor and "saw my mother and a person behind her ... who had crashed." He says he heard Paltrow "yelling at the guy ... She was saying something along the lines of 'What the f-word? You just ran into me.'" Lawyers for Terry Sanderson, the 76-year-old who says Paltrow was the one who crashed into him, implied Moses may have called for Paltrow's attention shortly before the crash, causing her to become distracted, but Moses denied that in his deposition. It's not clear whether Falchuk will testify, but closing statements are scheduled for Thursday. (Read more Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)