Burrito Leads Feds to Suspect in Firebombing of Anti-Abortion Group

A man has been arrested in connection with last year's firebombing of a Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group's office, and authorities say it was a burrito that did him in. The timeline:

After the May 8 attack at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, authorities pulled DNA from a Mason jar used in the Molotov cocktail attack as well as a lighter found at the scene and glass from a broken window. There were no hits found in a national database of DNA.

On January 21 of this year, however, Wisconsin State Police were monitoring a protest at the state Capitol building and saw people spray-painting in a "cursive-style writing" that was similar to vandalism found at the scene of the firebombing, where someone had spray-painted on a wall, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."

Police used surveillance video from the scene of the protest to identify the owner of a white pickup truck seen leaving a parking garage near where the spray-painting had been taking place. That person lived at an address belonging to Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, NBC News reports.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officers who were tailing Roychowdhury waited for him to toss a fast food bag containing a partially eaten burrito in a trash can. They recovered it, sent it to an ATF lab to be swabbed, and found DNA on the burrito that matched the DNA found at the crime scene, authorities say.