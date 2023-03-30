Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial has been in progress for more than a week, and inexplicably, America can't stop watching it. On one side of the case is 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, who's suing the 50-year-old actor and Goop founder, claiming she skied into him in February 2016 on the slopes of Park City, Utah. On the other side is Paltrow, who says it was Sanderson who actually skied into her. The facts and legalities aside, people are having some strong reactions to the case—some of it predictable, some of it perhaps a little surprising. Here's a look at what a few of the gawkers are saying:

Sucked in by celebrity: Writing for USA Today, David Oliver calls the trial "strange, juicy, and exactly what the internet wanted." Key to why he thinks we're so taken with the proceedings: the irresistible allure of celebrity. "Why wouldn't we be fascinated?" Robert Thompson, founding director of Syracuse University's Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture, tells Oliver. "There're so many elements to this story that make it positively [theatrical]."