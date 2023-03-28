Paltrow Accuser: Before Ski Crash, a 'Bloodcurdling Scream'

The man accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of crashing into him on a Utah ski slope in 2016 took the stand Monday in the civil trial over the collision, which he says was caused by Paltrow and the actress says was caused by him. Terry Sanderson, now 76, said that just before the crash, "I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort and that was a blood-curdling scream … It was like somebody was out of control and going to hit a tree and was going to die." Then, he said, per CNN, Paltrow slammed into him from behind. TMZ notes the actress was "shaking her head and looking incredulous as Sanderson testified."

Deer Valley Resort ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who was with Paltrow's group instructing her kids when the collision took place, also took the stand, testifying that after the crash Sanderson was apologizing and said that Paltrow "just appeared in front of" him. A member of ski patrol who responded to the scene testified that Sanderson passed the preliminary cognitive tests she administered, was alert and showed no signs of having been unconscious, and complained of rib pain. She said she didn't see any serious head injury, and waited with him until his friends came to pick him up. Sanderson claims he suffered permanent brain damage from the crash. Paltrow's two children will not testify as originally planned, the AP reports; rather, their depositions will be read into the record. (Read more Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)