What Happened on Day One of Gwyneth's Ski Trial

Day one of Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial started with opening statements from both sides, and the actress's lawyer said the retired optometrist who's suing her for $300,000 over the 2016 collision on the slopes is telling a story that's "utter BS." Terry Sanderson, now 76, claims Paltrow crashed into him at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, one of the most upscale ski resorts in the US, per the AP. But Paltrow says it was Sanderson who crashed into her; her lawyer says Sanderson told members of Paltrow's group that he was OK when they checked on him. Sanderson hasn't denied such an interaction, but has said he doesn't remember it. Paltrow's lawyer also said Sanderson posted a picture of himself being taken down the mountain on a toboggan after the crash and looking "very happy, smiling."

Two witnesses took the stand Monday: Karlene Davidson, Sanderson's ex-girlfriend, who said the change in Sanderson's demeanor after the crash contributed to their breakup (Paltrow's lawyers say he started dating someone else soon after their split), and Craig Ramon, who was skiing with Sanderson on the day of the crash. Ramon says he was 35 feet away at the time and saw Paltrow hit Sanderson; he says Paltrow's ski instructor came over to the scene and said, "Your buddy just took out Gwyneth Paltrow." Paltrow's lawyers showed pictures of Ramon smiling and apparently calm with friends after the collision. The AP notes Paltrow herself could testify Tuesday; her husband and kids are also expected to take the stand at some point. The trial is scheduled for eight days, the Washington Post reports.