Domino's Receipt Leads to 12-Year-Old's Arrest on Murder Charges

A Domino's pizza receipt found at the scene of a Wisconsin murder led police to a 12-year-old boy, who was arrested and charged with the slaying. The unnamed 12-year-old was a neighbor of the victim, 34-year-old Brandon Felton, and the two played video games together. On March 18, Felton was found dead from a gunshot to the head by a cousin who went to his house to check on him after having not heard from him in days. Police say the suspect fatally shot Felton on March 15. The motive, they say, was to steal Felton's guns, NBC News reports. He's been charged, as an adult, with first-degree intentional homicide, Fox 6 reports. He faces life behind bars if convicted.

The receipt, dated March 15, was found on a living room end table near a spent shell casing, and listed a delivery order for "Brandy." Police called the phone number listed on the receipt and a young male answered and said he didn't know anyone named Brandy. The suspect's mom ultimately took him to talk to police and he said the phone in question was his and that no one had borrowed it, and while he denied using it to order pizza from Felton's house, police say his story changed several times and that he ultimately admitted being at Felton's house when another friend of Felton's shot and killed him. Police, however, say the boy and his friends went to Felton's house to buy guns from him, but ultimately took the guns when Felton said he wouldn't sell them, CNN reports. Police are looking for additional suspects. (Read more Wisconsin stories.)