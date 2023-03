Brian Walshe was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly killing his wife, Ana, at their Massachusetts home in January. Walshe, 48, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, WCVB reports. He faces life behind bars without the possibility of parole if convicted, Fox News reports. Walshe claims he last saw his wife Jan. 1 when she left their home for Boston's Logan Airport to go on a work trip, but her employer reported her missing Jan. 4 when she hadn't shown up. Her body has not been found, but DNA evidence and personal items recovered at a transfer station led investigators to believe her husband killed and dismembered her, then discarded her remains. (He allegedly made chilling Google searches after she disappeared.)