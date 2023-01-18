Prosecutors on Wednesday laid out some of their case against Brian Walshe, whom they accuse of dismembering his wife with a hacksaw before disposing of the remains, reports Boston 25. Walshe was arraigned on charges of murder and disinterring a body Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea. The Boston Globe reports prosecutor Lynn Beland shared with the Quincy District Court a number of Google searches Walshe allegedly made—some on his son's iPad—after wife Ana Walshe was last seen, including "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to." Beland says Ana Walshe's phone was turned off at 3:14am on Jan. 1 and alleges Brian Walshe's first search was made at 4:55am that day. Among the searches allegedly made between then and the afternoon of Jan. 3:

"How long before a body starts to smell"

"How to stop a body from decomposing"

"How to embalm a body"

"10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to"

"How long for someone to be missing to inherit"

"Can you throw away body parts"

"How long does DNA last"

"Can identification be made on partial remains"

"Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body"

"What happens when you put body parts in ammonia"

"Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them"

"Hacksaw best tool to dismember"

"Can you identify a body with broken teeth"

"What happens to hair on a dead body"

"What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods"

"Can baking soda make a body smell good"

The AP reports authorities have searched the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home and a nearby wooded area, a trash processing facility in Peabody, and a condo complex where Brian Walshe's mother lives. Beland said clothes and other items bearing Ana Walshe's DNA were found at the processing facility. (Read more on the case here.)