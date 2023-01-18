Prosecutors on Wednesday laid out some of their case against Brian Walshe, whom they accuse of dismembering his wife with a hacksaw before disposing of the remains, reports Boston 25. Walshe was arraigned on charges of murder and disinterring a body Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea. The Boston Globe reports prosecutor Lynn Beland shared with the Quincy District Court a number of Google searches Walshe allegedly made—some on his son's iPad—after wife Ana Walshe was last seen, including "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to." Beland says Ana Walshe's phone was turned off at 3:14am on Jan. 1 and alleges Brian Walshe's first search was made at 4:55am that day. Among the searches allegedly made between then and the afternoon of Jan. 3:
- "How long before a body starts to smell"
- "How to stop a body from decomposing"
- "How to embalm a body"
- "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to"
- "How long for someone to be missing to inherit"
- "Can you throw away body parts"
- "How long does DNA last"
- "Can identification be made on partial remains"
- "Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body"
- "What happens when you put body parts in ammonia"
- "Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them"
- "Hacksaw best tool to dismember"
- "Can you identify a body with broken teeth"
- "What happens to hair on a dead body"
- "What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods"
- "Can baking soda make a body smell good"
The AP reports authorities have searched the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home and a nearby wooded area, a trash processing facility in Peabody, and a condo complex where Brian Walshe's mother lives. Beland said clothes and other items bearing Ana Walshe's DNA were found at the processing facility. (Read more on the case here.)