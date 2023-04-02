10 Best Cities for Growth of Home Values

Austin tops the list
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 2, 2023 2:15 PM CDT
10 Best Cities for Growth of Home Values
Downtown Austin.   (Getty / Johnathan Ross)

Anyone who's owned a home over the past two decades has likely seen a handsome uptick in value. According to an analysis by smartasset, home prices grew by 154% between 1998 and 2022. Of course, some locales have fared better than others, and CNBC breaks out the top metro markets in this regard from the smartasset data. If you're thinking cities in either California or New York must be at the very top of the list, think again:

  1. Austin, Texas: 354% growth since 1998
  2. Bend, Oregon: 336%
  3. Los Angeles, 325%
  4. San Diego, 317%
  5. Oakland-Berkley, 312%
  6. Boise, Idaho, 306%
  7. Anaheim, 302%
  8. Coeur dAlene, 301%
  9. Seattle, 295%
  10. Napa, California, 294%
See the full CNBC rankings, or a different ranking at smartasset that also takes into account "stability." (Or check out other notable lists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X