10 Best Cities for Growth of Home Values

Anyone who's owned a home over the past two decades has likely seen a handsome uptick in value. According to an analysis by smartasset, home prices grew by 154% between 1998 and 2022. Of course, some locales have fared better than others, and CNBC breaks out the top metro markets in this regard from the smartasset data. If you're thinking cities in either California or New York must be at the very top of the list, think again:

Austin, Texas: 354% growth since 1998 Bend, Oregon: 336% Los Angeles, 325% San Diego, 317% Oakland-Berkley, 312% Boise, Idaho, 306% Anaheim, 302% Coeur dAlene, 301% Seattle, 295% Napa, California, 294%