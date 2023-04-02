Reviews Lift Dungeons & Dragons

Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opened with $38.5 million in US and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from John Wick: Chapter 4. The Paramount Pictures and eOne release appealed to more moviegoers than many expected a film based on a notoriously niche table top game to interest, the AP reports. Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley turned in a rollicking comic action-adventure, with a cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. Audiences gave Honor Among Thieves, which launched with a raucous opening-night premiere at SXSW, an A- CinemaScore. It scored 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dungeons & Dragons was a big roll of the dice. The film, coproduced and cofinanced by Paramount with eOne, which is owned by Hasbro, cost $150 million to make. With a production cost like that, Dungeons & Dragons will need sustained sales through April and similar success overseas to potentially start a new franchise. It launched internationally with $33 million. There was little competition this weekend from new releases. The Christian drama His Only Son debuted with $5.3 million. AV Rockwell's Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize winner A Thousand and One, about a mother who kidnaps her son from foster care, opened with $1.8 million at 926 theaters for Focus Features.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: