Greene Calls Democrats Pedophiles on 60 Minutes

Marjorie Taylor Greene had perhaps the biggest interview of her political career Sunday in a sit-down with 60 Minutes, and she didn't shy away from one of her most volatile accusations against Democrats. When Lesley Stahl asked the Georgia Republican about her calling Democrats a "party of pedophiles," Greene defended the words.

Greene: “I would definitely say so. They support grooming children.”

“They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?” Greene: “Democrats support—even Joe Biden the president himself—supports children being sexualized, having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Stahl responded with what the Hill describes as an "eye roll" and by saying, "wow." Stahl asked whether Greene could make her points without "name calling" and "personal attacks," and Greene responded: "Well, I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they've done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I've been here, Lesley. They call me racist. They call me ... anti-Semitic, which is not true. I'm not calling anyone names. I'm calling out the truth basically."

The interview covers a lot of ground, and some critics complained not so much about the particulars but that it even took place. "This is the type of normalizing that mainstream media did of segregationists," tweeted New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones in advance of it airing. Forbes rounds up other such criticism, a common theme of which is that critics thought Stahl was too soft in her questions. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)