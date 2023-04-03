Nashville Killer Planned 'Mass Murder' for Years: Police

The killer of six people at a Nashville school planned the attack for months, police said Monday—preparation that included studying other mass murderers. The plans were detailed in journals found in Audrey Hale's car and bedroom, a department statement said. They're now being reviewed by Nashville investigators as well as the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the Tennessean reports. Hale's plan was to "commit mass murder" at the Covenant School, police said. Three children and three adults were killed in the attack.

Police said the shooter fired 152 rounds in total, per the Daily Beast, from two assault rifles and a handgun. The two officers who shot Hale to death to end the attack fired four shots each, police said Monday. No motive for the shooting has been established. Police previously have said the killer had once attended the religious school and held resentment toward teachers there. The shooter owned seven guns, per ABC News, legally bought at a total of five stores. (Read more Nashville school shooting stories.)