Paddington 3 to Start Filming in July

More than five years after Paddington 2 hit cinemas and became one of the best-reviewed films of all time at Rotten Tomatoes, a third instalment is in the works, with filming due to start in July. The movie will be called Paddington in Peru, suggesting the bear will be having adventures in his homeland instead of London this time, Deadline reports. Paul King, who wrote and directed the first two Paddington movies, will be contributing to the story, but Dougal Wilson, best known for music videos and commercials, will be directing this time around.

"After 10 years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," King said in a statement. "Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original." Deadline reports that the new Paddington movie will feature a "combination of returning and new cast." (Read more Paddington Bear stories.)